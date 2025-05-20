BSF resumes Beating Retreat ceremony at Punjab border posts
What's the story
The Border Security Force (BSF) will resume the viewing of the daily flag-lowering ceremony at three locations along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab from Tuesday.
The public can participate from Wednesday, the Jalandhar-headquartered Punjab frontier of the force said.
The event was suspended 12 days ago after 'Operation Sindoor,' a retaliatory strike by India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
The ceremony will be held at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki, but with some restrictions.
Event modifications
Ceremony restrictions and public safety concerns
The BSF, however, has decided not to shake hands with the Pakistan Rangers during the ceremony, and the gates will remain closed while lowering the flag.
BSF Inspector General Atul Fulzele emphasized the significance of these steps, adding that while the ceremony's visual and emotional appeal remains intact, the objective is to prevent any potential security risks.
Earlier, on May 8, only public entry was canceled due to "public safety" concerns.
Time
Ceremonies will take place at 6:00pm
On regular days, hundreds of people come to watch the ceremony, and on holidays like Diwali, Eid, Independence Day, and Republic Day, the border guards on both sides even exchange sweets with each other.
The BSF last suspended the entry of the public at the daily lowering of the flags ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in the first week of March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.