The Border Security Force (BSF) will resume the viewing of the daily flag-lowering ceremony at three locations along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab from Tuesday.

The public can participate from Wednesday, the Jalandhar-headquartered Punjab frontier of the force said.

The event was suspended 12 days ago after 'Operation Sindoor,' a retaliatory strike by India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The ceremony will be held at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki, but with some restrictions.