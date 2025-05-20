India reports 257 COVID-19 cases; government says situation 'under control'
What's the story
India's COVID-19 situation remains under control even as cases rise in parts of Asia, especially Singapore and Hong Kong, sources told CNBC TV18.
As of Monday, the country has 257 active cases, a small number considering its large population.
Most of these cases are mild and do not require hospitalization.
The same day, a high-level review meeting was held to assess the impact of the recent global surge on India.
Proactive measures
India monitors COVID-19 situation, reviews global surge
The meeting was chaired by Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and attended by experts from various health organizations including National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) division and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The authorities noted that cases in Singapore and Hong Kong have been mostly mild, with no major increase in severe cases or deaths.
However, they emphasized the importance of vigilance, official sources told the channel.
Monitoring efforts
India's surveillance system and public health measures
The sources also said that India has a robust surveillance system for respiratory viral infections under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR, which continues to monitor emerging trends and guide government responses.
Regardless, hospitals across India have been asked to keep a close watch on influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections.
Health experts have advised caution but not panic, urging people to follow standard health guidelines, especially in crowded or enclosed spaces.
Cases
Kerala reports highest cases
Kerala has recorded the most COVID-19 cases (69), followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu (34).
Other states that have reported new illnesses include Karnataka (8), Gujarat (6), Delhi (3), and one each in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim.
While there is no evidence of a new outbreak in India, a resurgent wave of Covid-19 is believed to be spreading in Southeast Asian regions like Singapore and Hong Kong.
The Omicron variant JN.1 is primarily responsible for the spike in cases.