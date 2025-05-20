What's the story

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused to issue directions on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to confer "martyr" status on the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The PIL also sought directions to declare the attack site as a "Shaheed Hindu Valley Tourist Place."

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel said such matters fall under government policy-making, which courts cannot interfere with.