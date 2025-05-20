What's the story

The Supreme Court has reinstated the three-year minimum practice requirement for advocates applying for entry-level judicial service positions.

The condition is applicable from the date of provisional enrollment and will only be implemented in future recruitments, not those already initiated by high courts.

A certificate from a 10-year-standing advocate, endorsed by a local judicial officer, can prove this requirement.

For those practicing at the SC or HC, the endorsement should be by an officer designated by the court.