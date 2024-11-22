Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, 10 Maoists were killed.

Meanwhile, near the Chhattisgarh border, another clash in Odisha's Malkangiri district resulted in the death of a Maoist and injury to a district voluntary force member.

The skirmish, which involved an hour-long exchange of gunfire, ended with the Maoists fleeing, leaving behind their arms and articles. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The encounter took place in Sukma district

10 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

By Chanshimla Varah 11:57 am Nov 22, 2024

What's the story In a major development, 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. INSAS, AK-47, SLR, and several other weapons were recovered during the operation, ANI reported. The District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched the operation after receiving intelligence that Naxalites were entering Chhattisgarh via Odisha. Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday in the Bhejji area.

Border clash

Separate encounter near Chhattisgarh border leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

In another incident near the Chhattisgarh border, a Maoist was killed and a district voluntary force jawan injured in an encounter in Odisha's Malkangiri district. The clash took place early Thursday after receiving intelligence inputs about around 15 Maoists assembling near Jinelguda after crossing the Saveri river. "The injured jawan was airlifted to Visakhapatnam for treatment," Deputy Inspector General Niti Sekhar said.

Firefight details

Maoists's retaliation leads to prolonged gunfire

The encounter in Malkangiri district intensified after the Maoists opened fire on being spotted by security personnel. This prompted retaliation from the forces and a long exchange of gunfire that continued for over an hour. The Maoists eventually managed to flee, leaving behind articles and arms that were later recovered by police at the encounter site.