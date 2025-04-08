What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has termed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's refusal to give assent to 10 bills of the state "illegal and erroneous."

Some of these bills pending since January 2020 were re-enacted by the State Legislature but were reserved by the governor for the president's approval.

It declared that the 10 bills would be assumed to have gained the governor's assent when they were presented in the second round after being passed again by the state assembly.