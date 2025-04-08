2 killed after drunk driver mows down crowd in Jaipur
What's the story
Two people were killed after a drunk driver lost control of his SUV and mowed down pedestrians and vehicles in Jaipur's Nahargarh area on Monday night.
The out-of-control vehicle hit people and cars on MI Road, injuring nine others.
He was quickly nabbed by locals and handed over to the police.
Eyewitness accounts
Eyewitnesses recount the horrifying scene
Eyewitnesses described the SUV as out of control as it sped through the narrow lanes of Nahargarh, knocking down several and damaging parked vehicles.
"Several people were flung from bikes, others were thrown off the road and landed on the pavements," said one.
Another recounted, "The car ran down a girl and then crashed into my bike near Santoshi Mata Mandir."
Twitter Post
Video of the incident
VIDEO | Rajasthan: At least two people were killed and several others injured when an SUV mowed them down in Jaipur's Nahargarh area. CCTV visuals of the incident.#JaipurNews #RajasthanNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2025
Legal proceedings
Driver in police custody, investigation underway
Identified as Usman, the driver was reportedly speeding at 70-80km/h in the crowded area.
He tried to escape after a man on a scooter grabbed the steering wheel and stopped his car.
Initial probe indicates he was heavily drunk during the incident.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Balmukund Acharya said those injured include a three-year-old girl.
He called for more checkposts in the area, while former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot termed the incident "heart-wrenching," demanding strict action against the accused.