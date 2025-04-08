What's the story

Punjab police have arrested two suspects over a grenade attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia's house on Tuesday.

Police stated the attack was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close associate of mobster Lawrence Bishnoi and an absconding accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla confirmed police were now on the lookout for two other suspects believed to be involved in the conspiracy.