TMC embarrassed as BJP shares videos, chats of MPs fighting
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya has posted videos of an alleged fight between Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs.
The incident, which took place at the Election Commission (EC) office in Delhi, was later discussed in a party WhatsApp group.
Per Malviya, the party had asked MPs to meet at the Parliament office to sign a memorandum before going to the EC, but one MP skipped the meeting and went straight to the EC, resulting in the scuffle.
Watch the videos here
Soon after the public spat between two TMC MPs in the precincts of the Election Commission of India on 4th April 2025, the irate MP continued slandering the 'Versatile International Lady (VIL)'…
This is the stuff legends are made of! pic.twitter.com/dsubQrmQUj
Dispute details
Incident escalates, reaches West Bengal CM
The situation got so heated that police had to intervene and Mamata Banerjee had to step in.
In the video, one of the MPs, Kalyan Banerjee, is heard angrily attacking the other politician, while another voice, presumably that of Derek O'Brien, attempts to calm them.
"We are in a public space brother, I'm pleading with you," the man believed to be O'Brien said.
When another person stepped in, saying, "This will get leaked in the media," Kalyan responded, "Let it."
Speculation
BJP questions identity of 'versatile international lady'
In the screenshots Malviya shared, he inquired about the identity of the other MP engaged in the verbal spat with Kalyan, "Who exactly is the 'versatile international lady?'"
While Malviya did not name the MP, Trinamool MP Saugata Roy suggested that the leader was Mahua Moitra.
"I saw Mahua was crying in Parliament... She was going to complain about Kalyan's behavior," he said.
He also slammed Kalyan's "intemperate behavior" and called it unacceptable.
Alleged feud continued on WhatsApp
On 4th April 2024, two TMC MPs had a public spat at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, where they had gone to submit a representation. It appears the party had instructed its MPs to gather at the Parliament office to sign the memorandum before proceeding to the…