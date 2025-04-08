The situation got so heated that police had to intervene and Mamata Banerjee had to step in.

In the video, one of the MPs, Kalyan Banerjee, is heard angrily attacking the other politician, while another voice, presumably that of Derek O'Brien, attempts to calm them.

"We are in a public space brother, I'm pleading with you," the man believed to be O'Brien said.

When another person stepped in, saying, "This will get leaked in the media," Kalyan responded, "Let it."