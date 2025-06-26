'Rakt Bramhand' shelved? Creator says, 'no urgency to rush shoot'

Filmmaking duo Raj & DK's upcoming series Rakt Bramhand- The Bloody Kingdom, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ali Fazal , was recently rumored to be shelved . However, director-creator Krishna D.K . has dismissed these speculations. He stated that they have completed the main portions of the show and are now rehearsing for action sequences to be shot outdoors.

Statement 'Waiting for Mumbai rains to subside...' ETimes quoted Krishna as saying, "Rakt Bramhand is our biggest show in terms of scale and scope, and there's no urgency to rush the shoot." He continued, "We're waiting for the Mumbai rains to subside so we can continue filming in large outdoor locations, including expansive grounds and lush forests." He also gave a sneak peek into the show's concept: "It's a period drama set between the 10th and 12th centuries but with a modern take."

Training Cast undergoing training for action sequences Krishna further revealed that the lead cast is currently undergoing training for some intense action scenes. "Unfortunately, the rains arrived earlier than expected, forcing us to adjust our schedule." The show, which will premiere on Netflix, also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Aditya Roy Kapur.