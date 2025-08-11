5-year-old Bengaluru girl writes to PM to fix traffic problems
What's the story
A five-year-old girl from Bengaluru has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in the city's traffic woes. The child, Arya, wrote about her daily struggles of reaching school on time due to bad roads and heavy traffic. "Narendra Modi ji, there is lot of traffic. We get late to school and office. The road is very bad. Please help," she wrote in her letter.
Online attention
Letter shared by her father on X
Her father, Abhiroop Chatterjee, shared the letter on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "PM is visiting Bangalore. My 5-year-old girl sees it as her chance to finally fix traffic." The post quickly went viral with over four lakh views and many users echoing Arya's sentiments about Bengaluru's traffic. One user expressed hope that PM Modi would meet Arya and address her concerns.
Twitter Post
The little girl's letter
PM is visiting Bangalore. My 5-year-old girl sees it as her chance to finally fix traffic. pic.twitter.com/EJdzpxSs89— Abhiroop Chatterjee (@AbhiroopChat) August 10, 2025
Official visit
PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru
PM Modi was in Bengaluru on Sunday to launch the Metro's Yellow Line and other transport projects. His itinerary included flagging off three new Vande Bharat trains, inaugurating the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro, laying the foundation stone for Phase 3 of the metro network, and addressing a public gathering.
Social media reactions
Users share their own experiences
The letter from Arya resonated with many on social media, who have shared their own experiences. One user recalled how his daughter had written a letter about noise pollution in Mumbai 15 years ago, which led to many visits from local authorities. Another user vented frustration over Bengaluru's infrastructure, saying they almost got into an accident due to poor roads. "I pay ₹3 lakh as income tax....And all I get is roads, which are like highway to hell," they wrote.