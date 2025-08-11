5-year-old Bengaluru girl writes to PM to fix traffic problems

A five-year-old girl from Bengaluru has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , seeking his intervention in the city's traffic woes. The child, Arya, wrote about her daily struggles of reaching school on time due to bad roads and heavy traffic. "Narendra Modi ji, there is lot of traffic. We get late to school and office. The road is very bad. Please help," she wrote in her letter.

Online attention Letter shared by her father on X Her father, Abhiroop Chatterjee, shared the letter on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "PM is visiting Bangalore. My 5-year-old girl sees it as her chance to finally fix traffic." The post quickly went viral with over four lakh views and many users echoing Arya's sentiments about Bengaluru's traffic. One user expressed hope that PM Modi would meet Arya and address her concerns.

Official visit PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru PM Modi was in Bengaluru on Sunday to launch the Metro's Yellow Line and other transport projects. His itinerary included flagging off three new Vande Bharat trains, inaugurating the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro, laying the foundation stone for Phase 3 of the metro network, and addressing a public gathering.