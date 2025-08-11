Uttarkashi flash floods: 49 people still missing, 4 dead
Flash floods have hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi hard—half the village was buried, leaving four people dead and 49 still missing.
Heavy rain is making rescue efforts tough, but teams with radar are searching nonstop, even at a hotel site where survivors might be found.
The weather department has put out a 'yellow' alert for more rain.
Army personnel among those missing
Some roads are open again thanks to a new bridge near Gangnani, but parts of the Gangotri highway are still blocked and could take until mid-week to clear.
Nine Army personnel are also among those missing, showing just how serious things are.
Officials say they're working around the clock to lower water levels in a new flood-formed lake and keep everyone as safe as possible, with even heavier rain expected soon in nearby districts.