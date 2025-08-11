Uttarkashi flash floods: 49 people still missing, 4 dead

Army personnel among those missing

Some roads are open again thanks to a new bridge near Gangnani, but parts of the Gangotri highway are still blocked and could take until mid-week to clear.

Nine Army personnel are also among those missing, showing just how serious things are.

Officials say they're working around the clock to lower water levels in a new flood-formed lake and keep everyone as safe as possible, with even heavier rain expected soon in nearby districts.