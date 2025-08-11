Mumbai: Man killed at bus stop over old rivalry
Early Sunday morning in Mumbai's Juhu area, 27-year-old Krishna Devendra was stabbed to death while waiting at a bus stop.
The attack happened around 4am despite being rushed to Cooper Hospital, he couldn't be saved.
Police say the suspects—Parmeshwara Devendra and Kishan Devendra—were caught soon after, but a third person is still missing.
Accused and deceased were previously on good terms
According to police, Krishna had previously served time for allegedly killing the suspects' friend. After his release, Parmeshwara and Kishan returned to Mumbai (despite being banned from the city) and targeted him for revenge.
All of them lived close to the Juhu Police Station and already had records for assault and attempted murder.
The investigation is ongoing as police try to track down the third accused.