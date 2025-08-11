21-Gun salute, IAF flypast: Know Red Fort's Independence Day celebration
India turns 79 this Independence Day, and the big celebration is set for August 15 at Delhi's iconic Red Fort.
PM Modi will raise the National Flag and address the nation, while the Armed Forces and Delhi Police put on a Guard of Honour.
Expect a dramatic 21-Gun Salute with Indian-made field guns, plus an Indian Air Force flypast showering flower petals over everyone—definitely a moment to watch.
What's happening behind the scenes?
The Army, Navy, and Air Force are already running full-dress rehearsals at Red Fort, perfecting their marching formations and ceremonial salutes involving eight light field guns firing a 21-gun salute timed with the National Anthem.
Want to get involved? The Ministry of Defence has posted all event info on the Rashtraparv Portal.
Plus, PM Modi is inviting ideas for his speech through MyGov and NaMo App—so if you've got something to say about India's future, now's your chance!