21-Gun salute, IAF flypast: Know Red Fort's Independence Day celebration

What's happening behind the scenes?

The Army, Navy, and Air Force are already running full-dress rehearsals at Red Fort, perfecting their marching formations and ceremonial salutes involving eight light field guns firing a 21-gun salute timed with the National Anthem.

Want to get involved? The Ministry of Defence has posted all event info on the Rashtraparv Portal.

Plus, PM Modi is inviting ideas for his speech through MyGov and NaMo App—so if you've got something to say about India's future, now's your chance!