Uttarakhand: Main road to Harsil blocked by mudslide
A big mudslide in Dharali village, near Harsil, has occurred just days after flash floods damaged homes nearby.
Local officials are working to clear the blocked roads in Nandprayag and reconnect the area.
Relief supplies are getting through
Even with the main road down, other routes are still open and a rebuilt bridge is helping relief supplies get through.
The Chief Minister and top police officials are keeping a close eye on relief work—Director General Deepam Seth even praised teams for their dedication to make sure help reaches everyone quickly.