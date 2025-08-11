RG Kar protest: 2 BJP MLAs booked for assaulting officers 

The Kolkata Police have registered seven cases against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators Ashok Dinda, Agnimitra Paul, party leader Kaustav Bagchi, and others. The cases were filed for allegedly obstructing police operations, assaulting officers and vandalizing public property during the "Nabanna Abhiyan" protest on Saturday. The protest was held to mark one year since the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Investigation underway BJP leaders identified through CCTV, drone footage The cases were registered at Park Street and Hare Street police stations under various sections, including non-bailable offenses. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said CCTV, drone footage and video clips are being examined to identify those who violated Calcutta High Court directives. "Those who violated the Calcutta High Court's directives, obstructed police operations, assaulted officers and damaged public property are being identified," Verma said.

Protest details Video footage of Dinda threatening police seized The protest turned violent with clashes between protesters and police. The police used barricades and baton charges to disperse the crowds. Verma confirmed that video footage of Dinda allegedly threatening police has been seized. "If our party leadership gives a go-ahead, we will beat up the police personnel in such a manner that they will have to hide behind the 'achal' (loose end of a saree) of Mamata Banerjee," Dinda said, according to PTI.

Assault allegations Victim's mother assaulted by policewomen, claims family During the protest, the mother of the victim alleged that she was assaulted by policewomen at Park Street crossing. She claimed that four to five officers pinned her to the ground and broke her "shankha" (traditional conch shell bangle), injuring her forehead. The police have denied using force against the victim's parents. Verma called the injury to the victim's mother "regrettable" and said an investigation would be conducted into her allegations.