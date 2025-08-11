Next Article
Puducherry: Birthday bash turns deadly, service captain kills student
A birthday night out at OMG Restobar in Puducherry took a devastating turn when a fight broke out between students and staff.
During the chaos, service captain Villianur Ashokraj allegedly stabbed two students with a kitchen knife.
Moshiq Shanmugapriyan, 21, sadly didn't survive his injuries.
Investigation underway
Another student, Shajan from Madurai, was injured but is now stable.
Police have arrested six people so far, including Ashokraj and the restobar's owner.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning staff to figure out exactly what led to the violence.
Murder and assault charges are being filed as the case moves forward.