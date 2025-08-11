India's largest nuclear reactor shut down for maintenance

India 's Kudankulam nuclear reactor, the largest in the country, has been shut down for scheduled maintenance, potentially driving up power prices in southern regions. The 1,000 megawatt (MW) Unit 1 was shut down on August 3 and will remain offline for 65 days. The Central Electricity Authority confirmed the shutdown in a report dated August 7.

Power concerns Emergency power procurement The shutdown has raised concerns of worsening peak-hour electricity shortages in southern states. Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL) filed a petition with the state's electricity regulator, citing fears of increased short-term power procurement costs due to the outage. The utility was forced to procure 300MW of peak-hour power at rates as high as ₹9.18 per unit of electricity during this period.

Tariff concerns Concerns over high tariffs The emergency procurement was approved by Kerala's electricity regulator; however, it raised concerns over the high tariffs. KSEBL said that "the projected peak-hour deficit of around 600MW may worsen due to the scheduled refueling outage of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant." Despite these challenges, Unit 2 at Kudankulam is operating normally.