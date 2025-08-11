India to buy 87 drones in ₹30,000cr deal
India just gave the green light to a massive ₹30,000 crore contract for 87 made-in-India drones.
These aren't your average gadgets—they're advanced MALE (medium-altitude long-endurance) drones that'll seriously boost the country's surveillance and defense game.
The Defence Ministry, led by Rajnath Singh, hopes this move will make India less dependent on imports and more secure.
Split between 2 Indian firms
The contract is split between two Indian firms (in a 64:36 ratio), both setting up new production lines to build these drones quickly—and maybe even export them later.
Everything from key components to engines and satellite systems must be made in India, which means more local jobs and tighter control over tech.
What's next for the drone project?
Indian companies will soon compete for the project through a bidding process, followed by trials to see which models perform best.
It's a major step toward making India self-reliant in defense tech—and could kickstart a whole new wave of innovation in homegrown drone manufacturing.