'Nuclear saber-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade': India on Asim Munir's threat 

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reacted to the nuclear threats made by Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir in the United States. In a statement, the MEA said, "Nuclear saber-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade." "The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups."

Security concerns US exposed for supporting Pakistan's military Government sources in India also slammed Munir's nuclear threat against India, calling it "highly irresponsible." The Indian government sources told India Today that the remarks are a threat to both regional and global security. "Whenever the US supports Pakistan's military, they always show their true colors," the sources said. They added that such statements show democracy doesn't exist in Pakistan and the military controls the country, increasing fears of nuclear weapons falling into non-state actors' hands.

Official visit Munir's visit to US During his speech, Munir warned that if Pakistan faces an existential threat from India, it would take half the world down with it. He was in the US to attend the retirement ceremony of General Michael E. Kurilla and the change of command ceremony for Admiral Brad Cooper at US Central Command (CENTCOM). The Pakistani Army chief also met with senior political and military leaders during his trip.