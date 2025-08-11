After 'Dog Babu,' 'Cat Kumar' seeks residential certificate in Bihar

Bihar is once again in the news for a bizarre certificate scandal. A residential certificate application has been submitted in the name of a cat, "Cat Kumar," with Catty Boss and Catiya Devi listed as its parents. The incident comes barely two weeks after the "Dog Babu" residence certificate scandal, where a dog's photo was used on an official document.

Investigation underway Investigation ordered into absurdity The "Cat Kumar" form contained valid contact information, such as a phone number and an email address, and it cleared the initial submission stage without being reported. After the incident, Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh ordered an investigation into how such a document was issued. Following the instructions of DM Singh, Nasriganj Revenue Officer Kaushal Patel has registered a case against unknown persons at Nasriganj police station, and an investigation has begun.

Twitter Post Check out the certificate here Rohtas, Bihar | An application has been made for obtaining a residential certificate in the name of a cat. The applicant's name is Cat Kumar, with Catty Boss as the father and Catiya Devi as the mother.



Previous scandal 'Dog Babu' incident The "Dog Babu" incident surfaced last month in Masaurhi, near Patna. A residence certificate with a dog's photo and the names "Kutta Babu" and "Kuttiya Devi" for parents was found online. The document bore a valid digital signature of revenue officer Murari Chauhan, confirming its authenticity and exposing serious administrative lapses.

Political backlash Opposition slams government Opposition leaders have slammed the government for these incidents. Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav pointed out the irony of such certificates being accepted while legitimate documents like Aadhaar and ration cards are scrutinized. The Congress party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Election Commission of manipulating electoral processes, sarcastically suggesting "Dog Babu" could be a BJP candidate.