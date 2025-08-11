Grok 4 now free for all users but with limits

Elon Musk 's xAI has made its latest AI model, Grok 4, available for free to all users for a limited time. The advanced model can be accessed in Auto mode, where the system automatically directs complex queries to Grok 4, or in Expert mode, where users can ensure that the high-end model is used for every request.

Usage restrictions Free access with daily limits While Musk has made Grok 4 free for all users, he clarified that "the free tier allows a small number of queries per day. Beyond that requires subscription." This means that while you can use the advanced model without paying, there are limits on how much you can use it each day. If you exceed these limits, you'll have to subscribe for further access.

Advanced capabilities Grok 4 is a major upgrade Launched last month, Grok 4 is a major upgrade from its predecessor. It is designed to handle complex topics and ideas, making it more than just a basic question-answering chatbot. The model is part of a new premium offering on X, which can be accessed with a $300 per month "Pro" subscription for its most advanced features.