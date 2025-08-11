LOADING...
Grok 4 now free for all users but with limits
Free tier allows a small number of queries per day

By Mudit Dube
Aug 11, 2025
04:04 pm
What's the story

Elon Musk's xAI has made its latest AI model, Grok 4, available for free to all users for a limited time. The advanced model can be accessed in Auto mode, where the system automatically directs complex queries to Grok 4, or in Expert mode, where users can ensure that the high-end model is used for every request.

Usage restrictions

Free access with daily limits

While Musk has made Grok 4 free for all users, he clarified that "the free tier allows a small number of queries per day. Beyond that requires subscription." This means that while you can use the advanced model without paying, there are limits on how much you can use it each day. If you exceed these limits, you'll have to subscribe for further access.

Advanced capabilities

Grok 4 is a major upgrade

Launched last month, Grok 4 is a major upgrade from its predecessor. It is designed to handle complex topics and ideas, making it more than just a basic question-answering chatbot. The model is part of a new premium offering on X, which can be accessed with a $300 per month "Pro" subscription for its most advanced features.

AI prowess

Grok better than PhDs, claims Musk

Musk has a lot of faith in Grok 4, calling it "postgraduate, like PhD level, in everything. Better than PhD—no exceptions." He admitted that while the AI may miss some common-sense cues at times, its understanding of academic topics is unparalleled. "Most PhDs would fail where Grok 4 would pass," Musk claimed.