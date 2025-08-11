Grok 4 now free for all users but with limits
What's the story
Elon Musk's xAI has made its latest AI model, Grok 4, available for free to all users for a limited time. The advanced model can be accessed in Auto mode, where the system automatically directs complex queries to Grok 4, or in Expert mode, where users can ensure that the high-end model is used for every request.
Usage restrictions
Free access with daily limits
While Musk has made Grok 4 free for all users, he clarified that "the free tier allows a small number of queries per day. Beyond that requires subscription." This means that while you can use the advanced model without paying, there are limits on how much you can use it each day. If you exceed these limits, you'll have to subscribe for further access.
Advanced capabilities
Grok 4 is a major upgrade
Launched last month, Grok 4 is a major upgrade from its predecessor. It is designed to handle complex topics and ideas, making it more than just a basic question-answering chatbot. The model is part of a new premium offering on X, which can be accessed with a $300 per month "Pro" subscription for its most advanced features.
AI prowess
Grok better than PhDs, claims Musk
Musk has a lot of faith in Grok 4, calling it "postgraduate, like PhD level, in everything. Better than PhD—no exceptions." He admitted that while the AI may miss some common-sense cues at times, its understanding of academic topics is unparalleled. "Most PhDs would fail where Grok 4 would pass," Musk claimed.