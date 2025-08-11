Powerica files ₹1,400cr IPO papers with SEBI

Mumbai-based power solutions provider, Powerica Limited, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) . The company is looking to raise ₹1,400 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) . The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹700 crore and an offer-for-sale by Naresh Oberoi Family Trust and Kabir & Kimaya Family Private Trust.

Fund utilization Fresh share issue to be used for repayment of borrowings The funds raised from the fresh share issue will be used for prepayment/repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by Powerica, in part or full. The company also plans to use a portion of the funds for general corporate purposes. In consultation with book-running lead managers, Powerica may consider a pre-IPO placement worth up to ₹140 crore, which would reduce the size of the fresh issue if completed.

Company profile What does Powerica do? Founded in 1994, Powerica has been manufacturing, marketing, supplying, installing/testing/commissioning diesel generator (DG) sets. The company also undertakes related on-site works. It has a long-standing relationship with Cummins as an OEM for over four decades. Powerica's DG set customers span across various sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, banking & financial services industry (BFSI), education, residential & other real estate sectors.

Wind power Expansion into wind power sector In 2008, Powerica expanded into the wind power sector as an independent power producer (IPP). The company has since steadily grown its presence in Gujarat. As of March 31, 2025, Powerica owned and operated 11 operational wind power projects in Gujarat with a total installed capacity of 279.55MW. It is also constructing two more wind power projects with a combined capacity of 104MW in Gujarat to further expand its IPP portfolio.