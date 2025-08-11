SIP contributions hit all-time high of ₹28,464cr in July

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has reported that systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions have reached an all-time high of ₹28,464 crore in July 2025. This is the second consecutive month of record flows after June's impressive figure of over ₹27,000 crore. The spike in SIP inflows coincides with a wider surge in mutual fund investments across the country.

Investment surge Record net inflows for equity-oriented mutual funds Equity-oriented mutual funds have also witnessed a major jump in investments, with record net inflows of ₹42,672 crore in July. This is a huge jump from June's ₹23,568 crore. The increase is backed by strong New Fund Offer (NFO) collections of ₹30,416 crore from 30 schemes—the highest monthly mobilization ever recorded.

Market trends Mid- and small-cap funds attract more investments Investor interest has shifted toward mid- and small-cap categories, with inflows of ₹5,182.5 crore and ₹6,484.4 crore, respectively. This is in stark contrast to large-cap funds that saw inflows of just ₹2,125 crore. Multi-asset allocation funds (MAAFs) also saw record inflows of nearly ₹6,200 crore as investors sought diversification amid market volatility.