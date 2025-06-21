Kussh Sinha says 'no issues' with Sonakshi's husband Zaheer Iqbal
What's the story
Kussh Sinha, who is set to make his directorial debut with the film Nikita Roy, recently spoke about his relationship with his brother-in-law, Zaheer Iqbal. In an interview with Zoom, he dismissed rumors of him skipping Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Iqbal last year. "No, it's part of the process, right? Now, to put it in short, I'm very clear that I was there. So it didn't bother me because I know that I'm present at an occasion," he said.
Family bond
'We are a united family': Sinha
He further opened up about his relationship with Iqbal, saying that there are no problems between Iqbal and him. "It's fine. There are no issues there." He added, "We don't even know who is doing that, so we just let these things go. At the end of the day, we're a united family." "I do care for my sister. She does care for me. So we're good." Nikita Roy will be released on June 27.
Film's uniqueness
Sinha on his upcoming film
Sinha said the film's originality and genre-blending were its unique features. "I think the fact that it's an original concept." "It doesn't belong to one particular genre, but it has elements of mystery, thriller, horror, and supernatural," he said. He also praised the cast, including Sonakshi, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar, for their grounded performances in an "unreal world."