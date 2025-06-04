Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara...,' Vijay's 'Kingdom' likely to be pushed
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated historical epic, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, may be delayed once again, per numerous reports.
The film is still undergoing extensive VFX and post-production work, which could lead to a postponement from its original June 12 release date.
According to IndiaGlitz, the film is now likely to be released on July 4. However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.
Release overlap
'Kingdom' also set for July 4 release
Interestingly, the new tentative release date for Hari Hara Veera Mallu coincides with another major Telugu film's rescheduled release, Kingdom.
The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer was initially set to hit theaters on May 30 but was pushed to July 4.
However, reports suggest that it may be delayed further due to pending reshoots.
There is no official confirmation yet.
Film details
'HHVM' and 'Kingdom' have been in production for long
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an action-packed period drama co-directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna.
The film features a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Satyaraj.
It has been in production since 2020 but has faced multiple delays due to the pandemic and Kalyan's political commitments.
Meanwhile, Kingdom is a spy action thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has been announced as a duology.
Future releases
Other details about the 2 films
Apart from Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Kalyan will also be seen in They Call Him OG, a gangster actioner set to release on September 25.
It also stars Emraan Hashmi.
Meanwhile, Deverakonda's Kingdom also features Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana, and Koushik Mahata in key roles.