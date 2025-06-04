What's the story

The release of the much-anticipated historical epic, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, may be delayed once again, per numerous reports.

The film is still undergoing extensive VFX and post-production work, which could lead to a postponement from its original June 12 release date.

According to IndiaGlitz, the film is now likely to be released on July 4. However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.