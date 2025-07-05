'Kuberaa': Why did Vijay Deverakonda turn down Dhanush's role?
What's the story
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda turned down the lead role in Sekhar Kammula's recent blockbuster Kuberaa, which starred Dhanush. The film also featured Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna. According to India Today, Deverakonda was initially offered the role of Deva (played by Dhanush), a beggar with a significant character arc. However, he did not accept the role. Here's why.
Career considerations
Deverakonda was unsure if this particular role suited his image
A source told India Today, "Vijay was the first actor the makers approached. They were keen on casting someone with mass appeal, and Vijay fit the bill perfectly. But he had reservations about how his core audience would perceive the character." "He didn't want to risk alienating his fanbase. Vijay is aware of his image, and he felt that the audience might reject his role." "A subdued, powerless role felt like a misfit to him."
Future endeavors
Deverakonda has several upcoming projects
Despite missing out on Kuberaa, Deverakonda has several upcoming projects that could potentially revive his career. He will be seen next in Kingdom by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Additionally, he has a film with Rahul Sankrityan under Mythri Movie Makers and another with Ravi Kiran Kola reportedly produced by Dil Raju. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in the latter project, which is expected to go on floors soon.