'Haiwaan' will release next year

Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan' to begin filming next month, confirms Priyadarshan

By Isha Sharma 03:24 pm Jul 05, 202503:24 pm

What's the story

Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting after 17 years for a new thriller titled Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The last time they shared screen space was in Tashan (2008). The film will be shot in Kochi and Mumbai, with production starting next month. Priyadarshan confirmed the news and told TOI, "Yes, we are ready to start shooting next month once I complete the editing of Bhooth Bangla. Haiwaan will wrap up by November and release next year."