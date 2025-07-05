Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan' to begin filming next month, confirms Priyadarshan
What's the story
Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting after 17 years for a new thriller titled Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The last time they shared screen space was in Tashan (2008). The film will be shot in Kochi and Mumbai, with production starting next month. Priyadarshan confirmed the news and told TOI, "Yes, we are ready to start shooting next month once I complete the editing of Bhooth Bangla. Haiwaan will wrap up by November and release next year."
Upcoming projects
'Haiwaan' marks another reunion between Kumar, Priyadarshan
Haiwaan is one of the three upcoming films featuring Kumar and Priyadarshan, along with Bhooth Bangla and Hera Pheri 3. Speaking about their collaboration, Priyadarshan said, "Every film has its own destiny, Akshay and I are very excited about these films." "Right now, we aren't thinking about our past hits. We want to give these films our best."
Title significance
Title 'Haiwaan' reflects edge-of-the-seat thriller vision
The title Haiwaan was chosen because it best describes the film's subject and Priyadarshan's vision of an edge-of-the-seat thriller. A source close to the project told HT, "This one clicked unanimously, given the characters the lead actors play." Kumar was last seen in Housefull 5, while Ali Khan's last release was Jewel Thief.