Kiccha Sudeepa reunites with Kartikeyaa for 'K47'

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeepa has officially announced his next film, tentatively titled K47. The project is set to be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, with whom Sudeepa previously collaborated on the 2025 action drama Max. A teaser for the movie was released on Saturday, featuring Sudeepa in a stylish avatar. The filming will begin on July 7, and it's reportedly aiming for a December 2025 release.

Sequel clarification 'K47 is not a sequel to Max' During a press conference, Sudeepa clarified that K47 is not a sequel to Max. He said, "It's not Max 2. I thought we were forcing the idea of a sequel and that's not good. This will be a completely different movie." The idea of Max 2 has reportedly been put on hold for now.

Director's praise 'Highly impressed by the story...': Sudeepa on the script Sudeepa also praised Kartikeyaa's script for K47, saying it was a complete package with minimal changes needed. He said, "This time, there were minimal changes, as he's come with a complete package. I was highly impressed by the story that he's written." The film will feature music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Sekhar Chandra.