What's the story

Dhanush is currently enjoying a productive phase in his career, with his latest release being his third directorial, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam.

The actor recently confirmed that he will play Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in an upcoming biopic.

The announcement has sent fans into a tizzy, as it means Dhanush has a promising line-up of films for the rest of 2025 and 2026.

Here's looking at his upcoming projects.