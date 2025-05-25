'Idly Kadai,' 'Kuberaa,' 'Kalam': Check Dhanush's blockbuster lineup
What's the story
Dhanush is currently enjoying a productive phase in his career, with his latest release being his third directorial, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam.
The actor recently confirmed that he will play Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in an upcoming biopic.
The announcement has sent fans into a tizzy, as it means Dhanush has a promising line-up of films for the rest of 2025 and 2026.
Here's looking at his upcoming projects.
#1, #2
'Kuberaa' and 'Idly Kadai'
Dhanush's Kuberaa is a social thriller directed by Shekhar Kammula.
It is slated to release on June 20, and will come out in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.
The star-studded cast includes Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil.
Dhanush's fourth directorial, Idly Kadai, will hit screens in October.
Produced by his Wunderbar Studios and Akash Bhaskaran's Dawn Pictures, the film also stars Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay.
#3, #4
'Tere Ishk Mein' and film with Rajkumar Periyasamy
Dhanush is currently shooting for Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai.
The film also stars Kriti Sanon and is set in the world of the romance drama Raanjhanaa.
The actor-director also has another film lined up with Rajkumar Periyasamy, tentatively titled D55.
The film is being produced under the banner of Gopuram Films and will center around an unsung hero.
#5, #6
Dhanush's collaboration with Mari Selvaraj and Ilaiyaraaja biopic
He is also ready to reunite with Karnan director Mari Selvaraj on D56.
The film will be produced by Vels Film International with music by AR Rahman.
In addition to that, Dhanush will be seen playing legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic directed by Arun Matheswaran.
This will be Dhanush's second film with the director after Captain Miller.
The biopic is produced by Connekkt Media, Mercuri Movies, and PK Prime Production.
#7
'Kalam'
Kalam, announced earlier this week, will be directed by Om Raut.
The screenplay is being written by Saiwyn Quadras, who has worked on biopics like Neerja and Maidaan.
Kalam will chronicle the life of Dr. Kalam, tracing his journey from humble origins to India's 'Missile Man' and the nation's 11th President.
The film is inspired by Dr. Kalam's bestselling memoir Wings of Fire.