Hollywood actors Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are all set to star in the upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun franchise. The original trilogy, which starred Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley, was released in the late 1980s. Neeson and Anderson's partnership on this project marks a new chapter in their careers, with both actors taking on roles outside their usual genres.

Character preparation Anderson on her character; Neeson praises her performance Anderson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her character in The Naked Gun, saying, "I wanted to bring to the character some vulnerability and sincerity." "It's really easy to play way over the top, and it's good to have some groundedness when there's this comedy happening. So that was a challenge." Neeson praised Anderson's performance, calling her one of the best parts of the film.

On-screen chemistry Anderson: I think I have a friend forever in Liam Anderson also opened up about her bond with Neeson, calling it "very loving." She said, "I think I have a friend forever in Liam, and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving." The actor described Neeson as a "true artist" and compared their careers. The Naked Gun reboot will see Neeson play Los Angeles Police Squad detective Frank Drebin Jr., while Anderson will portray femme fatale Beth.