'How I Met Your Mother': Surprising sides of Lily

Lily Aldrin from How I Met Your Mother is one of the quirkiest characters ever written, but more importantly, she's the one with the strongest friendships. However, some surprising secrets about her character are what make them the most relatable one. Here's a look at these lesser-known aspects that will intrigue even the most hardcore fans.

Artistry Her artistic ambitions Lily's passion for art is another major element of her character. Despite being a kindergarten teacher, she aspires to be an artist. Throughout the series, we see glimpses of her talent and commitment to following her dream. Her conflict between practicality and passion makes her character even more relatable and emphasizes the difficulties most of us face in striking a balance between dreams and reality.

Finances Financial struggles hidden from friends One of the most shocking revelations about Lily's life is that she is broke, something she has kept hidden from her friends. Despite being so carefree, Lily has been neck-deep in debt because of her impulsive spending habits. This secret also makes her character all the more interesting, showing that not all are as put-together as they seem.

Mediator The role of the group's mediator Lily also frequently serves as the group's mediator, resolving conflicts between friends. Her knack for understanding everyone's side of things makes her an integral component of keeping the peace within their group. This job highlights another aspect of Lily's personality—her sensitivity and talent for handling tricky social situations.