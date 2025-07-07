Breaking down the roles that defined Emma Stone's career

From a bubbly girl next door to a femme fatale, Emma Stone has done it all. The illustrious actor has become a household name in Hollywood , thanks to her versatile acting skills and captivating performances. Over the years, Stone has played an array of roles, making them memorable in a way only she can. Here are five iconic roles that define her stellar career.

Breakthrough role A star is born in 'Superbad' Stone made her feature film debut in the 2007 teen comedy Superbad, playing Jules, the love interest of Jonah Hill's character, Seth. As part of the film's wild, hilarious high school adventure, Stone's charm and sharp comedic timing stood out. Her role, though small, left a lasting impression and helped launch her Hollywood career. Superbad became a cult classic, and Stone's breakout performance marked the beginning of her rise as a leading star.

Dramatic role Stone stuns as the anti-hero in 'Cruella' Stone brought bold energy and flair to Disney's Cruella, reimagining the infamous villain in a way that surprised critics and audiences alike. Her expressive, layered performance turned Cruella into a character viewers could understand, if not root for. The film stood out among Disney's live-action remakes, earning praise and even an Oscar for Best Costume Design. Stone's fierce chemistry with co-star Emma Thompson added extra spark, anchoring the film with captivating intensity and charm.

Powerful role Stone aces it in 'Battle of the Sexes' In Battle of the Sexes, Stone takes on the powerful role of tennis legend Billie Jean King. The film highlights King's historic 1973 match against Bobby Riggs and tackles themes of sexism and identity. Stone was fully committed to the transformation—sporting a '70s look, gaining lean muscle, and perfecting King's tennis style. Her dedication paid off, as she brought depth and strength to the role, capturing both the athlete and the activist.

Romance and drama Sparks fly in 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' Stone teamed up with Ryan Gosling in the hit romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love, playing Hannah, a sharp and charming woman who unknowingly falls for her father's dating coach, played by Gosling. Their natural chemistry lit up the screen, making their pairing unforgettable. Stone's performance earned her both a Teen Choice and People's Choice Award, and her effortless connection with Gosling set the stage for more collaborations in the future.