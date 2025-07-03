5 times Reese Witherspoon totally stole the show

From being a versatile actor to giving us some of the most iconic characters, Reese Witherspoon has done it all. She has ruled the Hollywood industry for years, leaving an imprint with every character she has played. Be it comedy or drama, Witherspoon's filmography is nothing short of stunning. Here are five iconic roles that defined her career and proved her mettle in the industry.

Legal comedy 'Legally Blonde' as Elle Woods In Legally Blonde, Witherspoon plays Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. The role became iconic, thanks to Elle's determination and intelligence, breaking stereotypes about women in law. The film was a commercial success, as well as a cultural phenomenon, making Witherspoon a leading actor in Hollywood.

Musical drama 'Walk the Line' as June Carter Cash Witherspoon won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as June Carter Cash in Walk the Line. The biographical drama depicts the life of musician Johnny Cash, with Witherspoon as his wife and musical companion. Her performance was lauded for its depth and authenticity, portraying both the personal struggles and professional triumphs of June Carter Cash.

Adventure drama 'Wild' as Cheryl Strayed In Wild, Witherspoon plays the character of Cheryl Strayed, a woman who sets out on a solo hike across the Pacific Crest Trail after suffering personal tragedies. Based on Strayed's memoir, the movie highlights Witherspoon's talent for portraying vulnerability and strength. Her performance received critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Television drama 'Big Little Lies' as Madeline Martha Mackenzie Witherspoon plays Madeline Martha Mackenzie in the television series Big Little Lies. Her character is one of the women whose lives are tied together through the secrets and lies in their community. The show was widely praised for its storytelling and ensemble cast. Witherspoon's performance was particularly standout and showcased her range as an actor.