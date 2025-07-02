These 5 roles cemented Robert Downey Jr. as screen icon

Robert Downey Jr. is a celebrated actor whose versatility and charisma on screen continue to woo movie lovers. Over the years, the actor has slipped into a myriad of roles, each of which left an indelible mark in the industry. From superheroes to detectives, his characters have only proved how talented the man is. Here are 5 iconic ones that defined his career.

Marvel Universe 'Iron Man' - The birth of a superhero When Downey Jr. donned the Iron Suit in 2008's Iron Man, the world did not know it was witnessing the beginning of a phenomenon. From that day, the Marvel Cinematic Universe never looked back. Downey Jr.'s charismatic yet relatable performance as the billionaire genius with a heart won him fans everywhere. The film's success spawned sequels and made him one of Hollywood's finest.

Detective role 'Sherlock Holmes' - A modern detective In 2009, Downey took the lead as Sherlock Holmes in Guy Ritchie's adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective stories. His interpretation infused a fresh energy into the character, intertwining wit with action-packed sequences. The film was a hit with audiences and critics alike, resulting in a successful sequel.

Biographical role 'Chaplin' - A tribute to comedy legend In 1992, Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin got him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. He nailed Chaplin's spirit with stunning accuracy and depth. This proved how convincingly he could portray real-life personalities. This is one of the most critically acclaimed performances of his career.

Comedy role 'Tropic Thunder' - A comedic turn In 2008's Tropic Thunder, Downey played the role of Kirk Lazarus, an Australian method actor who gets a procedure done to change his skin color for a role in a movie in the film. His impeccable comic timing and commitment to this satirical character were appreciated by the audience and critics equally, earning him another Academy Award nomination.