'The Devil Wears Prada': Controversial character won't return for sequel

Adrian Grenier, who played Nate Cooper in the original The Devil Wears Prada (2006), will not be returning for the upcoming sequel. Entertainment Weekly has confirmed this news with two sources close to the sequel. The decision comes as a surprise considering all original stars, including Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep , are expected to reprise their roles in the follow-up film.

Character analysis Nate was Andy's boyfriend in the original film In the original film, Grenier's character, Nate, is Andy Sachs's (Hathaway) boyfriend who struggles with her job at a high-fashion magazine. This led many viewers to label Nate as the actual villain of the film, after he didn't support his girlfriend's pursuit of her dreams. Hathaway's on-screen love interest wasn't supposed to be a controversial character, but his actions in the movie rubbed the audience the wrong way, leading to many fans believing she would be better off without him.

Sequel speculation Will the sequel explore Andy and Nate's relationship? While the plot details for The Devil Wears Prada 2 are still unknown, the film is expected to follow Andy's journey after she quits her job at Runway magazine. In the duo's final scene together, it is implied that Andy and Nate got back together after being on bad terms the whole film. There is no confirmed information about whether the sequel will explore their relationship further, especially given Grenier's absence from the sequel.

Production details 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel begins production The 20th Century Studios announced on Monday that the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada has officially hit the floor. The filming is expected to continue throughout the summer. Director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna are helming the project, much like the original film, which received two Oscar nominations.