5 rom-coms that show why Julia Roberts rules the genre

Celebrated actor Julia Roberts 's stunning performances have made her a star, and her romantic comedies have been nothing less than captivating. Not only have they been memorable, but they have also been loved by all. Today, we look at five of Roberts's notable romantic comedies and what made each one of them unique.

Drive 1 'Pretty Woman': A modern fairy tale One of Roberts's most iconic films, Pretty Woman, is a 1990 release. The film narrates the tale of a rich businessman who falls for the spirited woman he hires to accompany him to social events. The chemistry between Roberts and Richard Gere is simply palpable, making it an all-time classic romantic comedy. The film's success catapulted Roberts to stardom and remains a fan favorite for its engaging storyline and memorable performances.

Drive 2 'Notting Hill': Love across worlds In 1999's Notting Hill, Roberts portrays a world-famous actor who randomly falls in love with a mundane bookseller (Hugh Grant). Set in the picturesque London neighborhood of Notting Hill, this film tackles the subjects of fame and love with humor and warmth. With its witty dialogue and charming characters, it remains one of the quintessential romantic comedies of all time.

Drive 3 'My Best Friend's Wedding': Unconventional romance Released in 1997, My Best Friend's Wedding stars Roberts as Julianne Potter, who discovers she is in love with her best friend just days before his wedding. This movie is unique for its untraditional approach toward romance, where not everything goes as planned. With its blend of humor, emotion, and unexpected twists, it provides an interesting story that keeps you entertained from start to finish.

Drive 4 'Runaway Bride': Second chances at love In 1999's Runaway Bride, Roberts and Gere come together again for another delightful romantic comedy. She plays the role of Maggie Carpenter, who leaves grooms at the altar multiple times. The movie is a laughter riot as she goes through misunderstandings and self-discovery with the help of Gere's character, Ike Graham, a journalist covering her story. The film is funny and explores themes like commitment and personal growth.