'Roofman' trailer: Channing Tatum plays real-life struggling father onscreen

What's the story
The trailer for Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst's crime drama, Roofman, has been unveiled. The movie is directed by Derek Cianfrance. The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger who gained notoriety for robbing McDonald's by cutting holes in their roofs. The film follows Tatum as Manchester, a struggling father and ex-Army Ranger who turns to robbing McDonald's outlets.
Plot
'Roofman's plotline
After escaping from prison, he hides in a Toys 'R' Us store and falls in love with a single mother, played by Dunst, with two daughters. However, his criminal past continues to haunt him, jeopardizing his chance at redemption. The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, and Jimmy O. Yang. Roofman is slated to hit theaters on October 10, 2025.
Actor's perspective
'Hope Jeffrey likes the film...': Tatum on portraying real-life character
Earlier, Tatum told Entertainment Weekly that he felt "a lot of pressure" working on this movie, since he had to portray a real person on screen. The actor said it was "impossible" to fully capture a real-life story in "90 minutes." He added that he hopes Manchester likes the movie, noting that "he made some bad decisions in his life."
Production insights
Have a look at the credits
The script of Roofman has been co-written by Cianfrance and Kirk Gunn. The film is produced by Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Duncan Montgomery. Tatum not only stars in the project but also serves as an executive producer along with Cianfrance and Jonathan Montepare. Roofman has been made under the banner of Paramount Pictures in association with Miramax, FilmNation Entertainment, and Von Waaden Entertainment.