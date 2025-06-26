'Roofman' trailer: Channing Tatum plays real-life struggling father onscreen

The trailer for Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst's crime drama, Roofman, has been unveiled. The movie is directed by Derek Cianfrance. The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger who gained notoriety for robbing McDonald's by cutting holes in their roofs. The film follows Tatum as Manchester, a struggling father and ex-Army Ranger who turns to robbing McDonald's outlets.

Plot 'Roofman's plotline After escaping from prison, he hides in a Toys 'R' Us store and falls in love with a single mother, played by Dunst, with two daughters. However, his criminal past continues to haunt him, jeopardizing his chance at redemption. The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, and Jimmy O. Yang. Roofman is slated to hit theaters on October 10, 2025.

Twitter Post Tatum's 'Roofman' will be in theaters in October How far would you go to change who you are? #Roofman is coming only to theaters October 10th. @RoofmanMoviepic.twitter.com/j7IG3FjVrz — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) June 25, 2025

Actor's perspective 'Hope Jeffrey likes the film...': Tatum on portraying real-life character Earlier, Tatum told Entertainment Weekly that he felt "a lot of pressure" working on this movie, since he had to portray a real person on screen. The actor said it was "impossible" to fully capture a real-life story in "90 minutes." He added that he hopes Manchester likes the movie, noting that "he made some bad decisions in his life."