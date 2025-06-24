Who is Tommy Genesis? Controversial rapper dressed as Goddess Kali

Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis, whose real name is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj , has come under fire for her latest music video, True Blue. The video features her dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, a portrayal that has been widely criticized for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Born in Vancouver to parents of Malayali-Tamil and Swedish descent, Genesis's music often explores provocative themes related to sex and gender.

Career beginnings Genesis studied film and sculpture Genesis graduated from the Emily Carr University of Art and Design, where she studied film and sculpture before starting her music career. She began making music in the early 2010s and recorded rap for a project called G3NESIS in 2013. Later, she signed with Awful Records and released her debut mixtape World Vision.

Professional associations Collaborations with artists like MIA and Calvin Klein campaign Genesis has worked with several well-known artists, including Charli XCX, Austin Millz, and Nessa Barrett. She also ventured into modeling and was featured in Calvin Klein's Fall 2016 campaign alongside other musical artists. Additionally, she worked with rapper MIA at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.