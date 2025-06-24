'I needed rebooting': Brad Pitt reveals battle with alcohol addiction 

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt recently opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction and the impact of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) in his life. Speaking on Dax Shepard's podcast, the Fight Club star revealed that he first met Shepard at an AA meeting. "I was pretty much on my back, on my knees... It was a particularly difficult time. I needed rebooting," he said during the conversation.

Sobriety struggle 'I was really open...': Pitt on joining AA Pitt, who got sober after his separation from Angelina Jolie in 2016, said he was open to trying anything when he first joined AA. "I was really open. I was trying anything anyone threw at me," he recalled. Shepard added, "You don't come into AA because everything's working out fantastic." To which Pitt agreed, saying that's usually not the "entry point."

Support system Pitt expressed gratitude toward other men in recovery group Pitt also expressed his gratitude toward the other members in his recovery group. "It was really moving. Some of these men were so moving." "It became a thing for me, something I looked forward to," he said. He also praised Shepard, who was more often than not the last person to share at the meetings. Pitt recalled Shepard identifying the theme of the evening and just telling his story in the funniest way possible.