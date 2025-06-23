Hidden 'Cheers' details that'll shock even the biggest fans

Cheers is one of the most loved television shows of all time. The show, which aired from 1982 to 1993, won over viewers with its witty humor and unforgettable characters. However, even its most die-hard fans might not remember some of these interesting facts from the show. From casting decisions to behind-the-scenes choices, these lesser-known facts show a different side of the iconic series.

Casting insights Original casting choices surprise Originally, the makers envisioned different actors for some of the lead roles. For example, John Lithgow was eyed for Frasier Crane's role before Kelsey Grammer was cast. Likewise, William Devane was approached for Sam Malone's character, but he refused due to other commitments. These casting choices eventually defined the chemistry of the show and played a major role in its success.

Set secrets The set's hidden details The set of Cheers was painstakingly designed to make everything look authentic. One fun fact is that the bar's wooden floor was purposely scuffed and worn out to make it feel lived-in. Many props were also borrowed from real bars in Boston to make things more realistic. Such subtle touches lent depth and authenticity to the setting.

Music insight The theme song almost didn't happen The iconic theme song Where Everybody Knows Your Name almost didn't make it into the show. Initially, producers considered using a different song, but eventually decided on Gary Portnoy's composition after hearing his demo tape. This decision proved pivotal as the theme became synonymous with Cheers, contributing greatly to its identity.