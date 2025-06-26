What 'Seinfeld' teaches us about social etiquette

The 1990s sitcom Seinfeld serves as the most humorous yet insightful take on everyday social etiquette. Not only the characters but also the scenarios in the show paint a picture of various social norms and behaviors that are still prevalent today. By looking at these episodes, one can learn a thing or two about how to deal with people in real life.

Small talk The art of small talk in 'Seinfeld' In Seinfeld, small talk is often shown to be an integral part of daily interactions. The characters often engage in seemingly trivial conversations that act as icebreakers or fillers during awkward moments. This makes it all the more important to learn the art of small talk to build rapport and relieve tension in a social setting.

Awkward moments Navigating awkward situations like George Costanza George Costanza's character always ends up in awkward situations, giving viewers an ideal example of how not to deal with them. His over-the-top reactions highlight the importance of staying calm and tactful when dealing with uncomfortable situations. If nothing else, you can learn from George's mistakes and formulate your methods of dealing with awkward situations without making it more tense or embarrassing.

Honesty matters The importance of honesty, according to Jerry Seinfeld Jerry Seinfeld's character never hesitated to be honest, no matter how uncomfortable the truth was. This devotion to honesty reiterates its importance in keeping relationships healthy and communication clear. Brutal honesty isn't always a necessity, but being true to yourself and others builds trust and keeps misunderstandings, which may ruin your relationship, at bay.