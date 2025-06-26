Daisy Edgar-Jones to lead new adaptation of 'Sense and Sensibility'

Hollywood actor Daisy Edgar-Jones, best known for her roles in Twisters and Fresh, will lead a new film adaptation of Jane Austen 's Sense and Sensibility. The 27-year-old actor will play Elinor Dashwood in this project being produced by Focus Features and Working Title Films. The announcement was made on Instagram by Edgar-Jones, who shared a selfie with the book.

Plot details Follows the Dashwood sisters as they navigate love and loss The film will explore the lives of Elinor and her sister Marianne Dashwood in 18th-century England. The synopsis reads, "The timeless exploration of restraint and passion follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, opposites in their emotional approach, as they navigate love, loss and financial uncertainty amid the societal expectations of 18th century England." Published in 1811, it was Austen's first novel.

Adaptation history Previous adaptations of the beloved novel Sense and Sensibility has been adapted for the screen several times, most notably in a 1995 film by Ang Lee. It featured Emma Thompson as Elinor, with Kate Winslet as Marianne, Alan Rickman as Colonel Brandon, and Hugh Grant as Edward Ferrars. It's available on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming adaptation will be directed by Georgia Oakley, known for her critically acclaimed 80s-set drama Blue Jean.