Will Aamir retire after dream project 'Mahabharata'? Mr Perfectionist reveals
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan (60) has hinted that his dream project, Mahabharata, could be his last.
The actor revealed this during a recent podcast with Raj Shamani.
He described the epic tale as "layered," filled with emotion and scale, and said it encompasses everything one can find in the world.
The ambitious project has long been a dream of Khan.
Career conclusion
'I can't do anything after this'
Khan said, "Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. I cannot do anything after this, as the material of this film is going to be like that."
He added, "I hope that I die with my shoes on, but since you are asking, this is the one thing I can think of. Perhaps after this, I will feel that I don't need to do anything else."
Project details
Khan's ambitious plans for 'Mahabharata'
Khan had earlier told The Hollywood Reporter about his ambitious plans for Mahabharata. He called it one of his biggest ambitions, admitting that even writing the story would take years.
When asked if he would act in it, he said, "We'll see who we should cast based on who's appropriate for which part."
Khan will begin working on the project after the release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.
Directorial involvement
Khan's potential role in directing 'Mahabharata'
When asked if he would direct the film, Khan said Mahabharata is a story that can't be told all at once.
While it's too early to say if he will be the director, he shared that the story will be made across several films.
"I don't think you can tell the Mahabharata in one film, so it will be multiple films. I am looking at the large scale."
Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022.