Will 'Sinners' get a sequel? Director Ryan Coogler reveals
What's the story
Ryan Coogler, the acclaimed director of Sinners, recently confirmed that his latest film will not have any sequels or spin-offs.
The decision comes as a surprise to many, given the film's impressive box office performance of about $341 million.
The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jack O'Connell, among others.
It is not yet available on OTT platforms in India.
Director's vision
Coogler wanted to make a standalone film
In an interview with Ebony, Coogler said, "I've been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that."
"I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me, and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique."
"I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there."
Originality praised
'Sinners's success attributed to its originality
Sinners's success can be attributed to its originality and creativity, and the film has received rave reviews from critics worldwide.
The film's ability to stand on its own is a refreshing change in an industry dominated by sequels, such as the MCU films, the Final Destination movies, and the Jurassic Park movies, among others.
The film also features Delroy Lindo, Omar Miller, and Wunmi Mosaku.