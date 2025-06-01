What's the story

Ryan Coogler, the acclaimed director of Sinners, recently confirmed that his latest film will not have any sequels or spin-offs.

The decision comes as a surprise to many, given the film's impressive box office performance of about $341 million.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jack O'Connell, among others.

It is not yet available on OTT platforms in India.