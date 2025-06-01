What's the story

Netflix's Tudum 2025 event, held in Los Angeles on Saturday (local time), was a star-studded affair.

Hosted by Sofia Carson, it featured major announcements about the streaming giant's upcoming movies and TV shows.

Highlights included the release dates for Stranger Things Season 5, a new trailer for Squid Game, and a six-minute preview of Wednesday Season 2.

Here's a roundup of the major updates from the event.