Netflix Tudum 2025: 'Stranger Things,' 'Squid Game,' 'Wednesday' receive updates
What's the story
Netflix's Tudum 2025 event, held in Los Angeles on Saturday (local time), was a star-studded affair.
Hosted by Sofia Carson, it featured major announcements about the streaming giant's upcoming movies and TV shows.
Highlights included the release dates for Stranger Things Season 5, a new trailer for Squid Game, and a six-minute preview of Wednesday Season 2.
Here's a roundup of the major updates from the event.
#1
'Squid Game' Season 3 trailer unveiled
The event opened with a major announcement for the final season of Squid Game.
The cast members, including Lee Jung-jae and Park Sung-hoon, took the stage to unveil the official trailer for Season 3.
The trailer teases the last set of games that Gi-hun will play, leaving fans eager to find out who survives in this final showdown.
It releases on June 27.
#2
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' teaser released
Netflix also announced the release date for the third installment of the Knives Out franchise, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.
The film will premiere on December 12, 2025.
This follows the success of its predecessors, Knives Out and Glass Onion, which are among Netflix's biggest hits.
It stars Daniel Craig.
#3, #4
'One Piece' live-action Season 2 and 'Frankenstein' teaser revealed
In a surprise move, Netflix introduced the live-action version of Tony Tony Chopper from One Piece at Tudum 2025.
The character confirmed that the second season of One Piece Live Action will premiere in 2026.
Additionally, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, based on Mary Shelley's novel, was also teased at the event.
The film stars Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth and will premiere in November.
#5, #6
'Happy Gilmore 2' and 'Stranger Things' Season 5 updates
Netflix confirmed that Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller, will release on July 25, 2025.
The streaming giant also announced that Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in three parts.
Volume one will premiere on November 26 with episodes one to four; volume two, with episodes five to seven, will drop on December 25; and the finale will come out on December 31.
#7, #8
'Wednesday' Season 2 and 'The Rip' teaser unveiled
Netflix also released the first six minutes of Wednesday Season 2, which will premiere on August 6.
The event also featured a new teaser for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's upcoming film The Rip, co-starring Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.
The film is about a group of Miami cops who discover millions in cash inside an abandoned stash house.
It will premiere on January 16, 2026.