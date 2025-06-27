5 Kevin Hart movies that'll instantly boost your mood

Kevin Hart is one of today's most beloved comedians. His high-energy performances and spot-on comic timing make him the perfect pick for your next movie marathon. Hart's movies are a perfect blend of laughter and joy, which makes them ideal for a light-hearted movie night. Here are five comedy movies of Hart that will surely brighten up your day.

Spy comedy 'Central Intelligence' - A hilarious spy adventure Central Intelligence pairs Hart with Dwayne Johnson in a hilarious spy caper. The film revolves around two former high school classmates who meet again years later. The story soon takes them into the depths of international espionage. Hart's character, a mild-mannered accountant, is dragged into the mess by Johnson's character, a rogue CIA agent. The duo's chemistry and banter make this an entertaining watch.

Buddy cop fun 'Ride Along' - A comedic buddy cop film Hart teams up with Ice Cube in the buddy cop comedy Ride Along. The story revolves around Ben Barber (Hart), who has to prove himself worthy to marry his girlfriend by accompanying her brother, James Payton (Ice Cube), on a ride-along patrol. The mismatched pair gets into various hilarious situations as they go through their day together, giving us plenty of laughs.

Jungle adventure 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - An adventurous comedy In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Hart comes on board an ensemble cast along with Johnson, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan in this adventurous comedy. The plot revolves around four teenagers who are transported into a video game world and turn into their chosen avatars. Being one of them, Hart serves up humor with how his character interacts with others while facing dangerous challenges in the game.

Friendship comedy 'The Wedding Ringer' - A comedic take on friendship In The Wedding Ringer, Hart plays Jimmy Callahan, who provides best man services for grooms without friends for their weddings. Doug Harris (Josh Gad) hires Jimmy weeks before his wedding, having no close friends. Their attempts to convince everyone at pre-wedding events result in several hilarious situations.