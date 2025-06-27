5 iconic Eddie Murphy roles that made him a legend

From his unforgettable roles, Eddie Murphy, the versatile actor and comedian, has ensured that he leaves an indelible mark on the industry. Known for his unique brand of comedy and his ability to pull off a range of roles, Murphy's career spans decades. His roles have not just entertained us but also shown us the range of the actor. Here are five iconic ones.

Axel Foley 'Beverly Hills Cop' - Axel Foley In Beverly Hills Cop, Murphy played street-smart Detroit cop Axel Foley. He was in Beverly Hills to investigate a friend's murder. The film was a huge success, earning over $300 million worldwide. Murphy's portrayal of Foley is both charming and funny. It is one of his most loved roles. The character's quick wit and resourcefulness became defining traits. These traits struck a chord with audiences.

Prince Akeem 'Coming to America' - Prince Akeem In Coming to America, Murphy plays Prince Akeem Joffer of the fictional African country of Zamunda. In the hopes of finding true love, he travels to Queens, New York, concealing himself as a commoner. The film emphasizes Murphy's skill to portray multiple characters with such grace and humor. His portrayal of Prince Akeem is adorable and proves his talent for fusing comedy with emotion.

Sherman Klump 'The Nutty Professor' - Sherman Klump Murphy took on the difficult role of Sherman Klump in The Nutty Professor. Playing the timid professor took a lot of transformation skills. The film was lauded for its innovative makeup and special effects. They enabled Murphy to bring multiple characters to life convincingly. His performance garnered him critical acclaim for balancing comedy with emotional depth.

Donkey voice 'Shrek' - Donkey (Voice) If you have watched the animated film series Shrek, you would know that Murphy voiced Donkey, Shrek's loyal sidekick who wouldn't stop talking. Donkey soon became a fan favorite due to his enthusiastic personality and Murphy's hilarious dialogue delivery. This role showed another side to Murphy's talent—voice acting—and helped the franchise become a global phenomenon.