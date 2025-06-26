Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom breakup after almost 10yrs: All we know
What's the story
Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have reportedly ended their relationship after almost a decade of dating. The news was confirmed by an insider to Us Weekly, who said, "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable." "It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce as that was the worst time in her life."
Relationship timeline
The insider also revealed that the split has been "a long time coming" as things between them "have been tense for months." The couple, who share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy, have reportedly been living apart since Perry went on her Lifetimes tour earlier this year. Despite their separation, Perry is said to be "keeping busy" with the tour and is currently renting out her Westcott Estate in Montecito, California.
Relationship struggles
Earlier in June, a source told Us Weekly that Perry and Bloom had been spending more time apart. "They've grown apart and aren't living the same lives anymore." Another insider added that their inner circle was aware of the couple's issues. "It's an unspoken thing that they are having issues and have for a while now," they said. "Everyone around them knows."
Relationship journey
Perry and Bloom first sparked romance rumors in January 2016 when they were spotted together at several Golden Globes afterparties. The couple had actually briefly broken up in March 2017 but then got back together by February 2018. They announced their engagement on Valentine's Day in February 2019, and a year later, Perry revealed she was pregnant with their first child. Their daughter Daisy Dove was born in August, 2020.