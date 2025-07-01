Brad Pitt's 'F1' zooms past Kajol's 'Maa' at box office

Joseph Kosinski's F1, featuring Hollywood actor Brad Pitt , has made a strong debut at the Indian box office . The film reportedly earned around ₹21.4cr net in its first three days and continued to perform well on day four with an estimated collection of ₹3.25cr. With positive audience feedback and an engaging storyline, F1 is showing promising growth in India. And, it has left the Bollywood film Maa well behind.

Box office performance 'F1' is nearing ₹30 crore mark The racing film, which also stars Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, and Javier Bardem, has been consistently performing well at the Indian box office. It reportedly earned around ₹13.25cr net in its first two days and continued to do well on the third day with a collection of about ₹8cr net across all languages. This brings the film's total to approximately ₹24.65cr net in just four days.

Audience reception 'Maa' is struggling to get past ₹20 crore On Sunday (June 29), the English film received positive feedback from audiences and recorded an overall English occupancy of 47.01% in theaters. The film's engaging storyline and realistic racing sequences have contributed to its success at the box office. F1 has reportedly outperformed Kajol's Maa, which has been struggling to find its footing in theaters since its release. In four days, it has collected ₹19.9 crore, with Monday bringing in a mere ₹2.25 crore.